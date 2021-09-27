Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share payable to shareholders of record on October 7, 2021. The dividend will be disbursed on or about October 29, 2021. This is the Company's 85th consecutive quarterly dividend. In addition, the Company has had ten special dividends.
Douglas R. Nichols, Chairman of the Board stated, “We maintain a bullish outlook on our financial position which continues to strengthen consistent with the growth in our sales and profits to date. By the end of this month, the Company will fully pay off ahead of schedule its $3.5M line of credit. Given all of this, we are confident in our decision to continue our tradition of rewarding our shareholders with another quarterly dividend.”
Tim Anderson, President and CEO commented, “While the effects of the Delta variant have us somewhat guarded in the near term, the Company's sales and profits to date continue to trend upward as we develop and implement transformative strategies which we believe will set up Armanino Foods for long-term growth. Given our financial resources, the strength of our brand, and proven track record of management excellence, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our vision for the Company.
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto, Armanino offers other flavors and sauces including as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Light Basil Pesto, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese, and Alfredo. Armanino’s organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Finally, Armanino Foods also offers cheese shakers, frozen pastas, and meatballs.
The best source of information on the company is the OTC Markets website (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AMNF/company-info).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005296/en/Armanino Foods Of Distinction Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare