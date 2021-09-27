Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share payable to shareholders of record on October 7, 2021. The dividend will be disbursed on or about October 29, 2021. This is the Company's 85th consecutive quarterly dividend. In addition, the Company has had ten special dividends.

Douglas R. Nichols, Chairman of the Board stated, “We maintain a bullish outlook on our financial position which continues to strengthen consistent with the growth in our sales and profits to date. By the end of this month, the Company will fully pay off ahead of schedule its $3.5M line of credit. Given all of this, we are confident in our decision to continue our tradition of rewarding our shareholders with another quarterly dividend.”