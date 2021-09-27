Search Minerals Commissions Combined Foxtrot/Deep Fox Resource Preliminary Economic Assessment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA 2022”) report on the combined Deep Fox/Fox Trot project with a target date of completion of Q1 2022.



The completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimates for Deep Fox and Foxtrot and completion of PEA 2022 are important next steps as the Company accelerates its “Sprint to Production”. The PEA 2022 will also provide our environmental consultants the essential information required to update and submit the new plan for the Environmental Impact Statement. We have been completing some baseline studies this year, which will form part of our submission.