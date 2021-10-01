checkAd

PPG to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results October 20

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2021 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:

Wednesday, Oct. 20, after U.S. stock markets close

 

 

Teleconference:

Thursday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. ET

 

 

PPG participants:

Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer

 

Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

 

John Bruno, vice president, investor relations

 

 

Dial-in registration:

Visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160587/edd537ce52 to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

 

 

Webcast:

A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center at investor.ppg.com.

 

 

Telephone replay:

Available beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 21 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 4.

 

 

Replay numbers:

U.S. toll-free: 1-877-344-7529

 

International: 1-412-317-0088

 

Passcode: 10160587

 

 

Web replay:

Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on PPG's Investor Center at investor.ppg.com and will remain through Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

The news release will be available on the Investor Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com after the earnings release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Financial

