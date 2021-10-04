checkAd

Publicis Groupe Notification of Share Repurchase Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 19:55  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Period from September 27, 2021 to October 1, 2021

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer

ISIN

Intermediary Name

Identify Code of the Intermediary

Currency

PUBLICIS GROUPE

2138004KW8BV57III342

FR0000130577

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

CGET

EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total number of shares purchased

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)

Gross Consideration

Venue

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

27/09/2021

FR0000130577

69,500

57.7790

4,015,640.50

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

27/09/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

27/09/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

28/09/2021

FR0000130577

69,500

57.1126

3,969,325.70

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

28/09/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

28/09/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

29/01/2021

FR0000130577

69,000

57.4945

3,967,120.50

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

29/01/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

29/01/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

30/09/2021

FR0000130577

69,000

58.3959

4,029,317.10

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

30/09/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

30/09/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

01/10/2021

FR0000130577

77,000

57.3716

4,417,613.20

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

01/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

01/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

* Rounded to four decimal places

 

Sum:

354,000.00

57.6243

20,399,017.00

 

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe’s website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulat ...)

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

