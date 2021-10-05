PureTech Founded Entity Sonde Health Launches Vocal Biomarker Technology to Monitor Mental Health and Well-Being

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, today announced that its Founded Entity, Sonde Health (“Sonde”), has launched Sonde Mental Fitness, a voice-enabled mental health detection and monitoring technology that uses a brief voice sample to evaluate mental well-being. Available as an application programming interface (API) for health systems, employers, and wellness service providers, Sonde Mental Fitness is an easy and affordable way for individuals to engage with and better understand their mental well-being and can potentially serve as a much-needed early warning system for depression and other mental health conditions.

As the strain of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health continues, Sonde Mental Fitness aims to create awareness among those who may be struggling with mental health issues but may not be receiving treatment. In the U.S., 42% of adults report experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression, which represents a four-fold increase from 2019, yet less than 10% of people with a mental health condition receive effective treatment. Studies have shown that health conditions including depression, stress, anxiety, sleepiness/fatigue, and certain respiratory conditions can impact vocal features such as smoothness, control, liveliness, energy range, and clarity. Sonde’s voice processing technology analyzes a 30-second audio recording of a user’s voice, picking up on subtle changes to these vocal features that could indicate changes to one’s mental fitness.

Sonde Mental Fitness is currently available through its API platform for integration into third-party apps. It’s also available as a standalone app for iOS and, soon Android, mobile devices to serve as a proof of concept for health systems, employers, and wellness services interested in testing out the API’s capabilities.

The full text of the announcement from Sonde is as follows:

Sonde Health Launches Vocal Biomarker Technology to Monitor Mental Health and Well-Being

Company extends application of vocal biomarkers into multiple health conditions

