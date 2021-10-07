Playgon Goes Live with Solid Gaming

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online …

"Solid Gaming represents a significant opportunity for Playgon to scale our business and market reach as they are considered a premium aggregator in our industry that service multiple large gaming brands with digital content," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "We have worked hard over the past several months customizing, integrating, and testing with the Solid Gaming integration team to ensure that we can support their mature business. We expect rapid adoption of our mobile focused live dealer games among their customers and expect to see continued growth in metrics as we on board additional accounts in the weeks and months ahead."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it has gone live with Solid Gaming, a Bally's Corporation Company.

Shaun Cowles, CCO at Solid Gaming says: "Playgon has once again shown how innovative they are by bringing this mobile live dealer technology to the market place. We continue to enjoy working with them in delivering games that our customers want"

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

About Solid Gaming

Solid Gaming is a market leader in providing exclusive and high performing RNG games, live dealer solutions and betting offerings for the online gambling industry. Solid Gaming works with only the best game providers to distribute unique as well as exclusive content to their partners. Solid Gaming is a Bally's Corporation company. For more information, please visit www.solidgaming.com

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: (416)-644-5081

Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Playgon Games Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: