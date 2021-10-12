checkAd

DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International Partner for the Team

Today the Los Angeles Lakers and DWS announced a multi-season global sponsorship agreement making DWS the Official Global Investment Sponsor of the team. DWS is one of the leading asset managers and is geared for further growth around the globe, with 1.1 trillion dollars of assets currently under management.

The sponsorship will include advertising, prominent placement of the DWS logo at Lakers home games in STAPLES Center and widespread content partnership, including engagement on social media channels, helping DWS further showcase its brand globally. The Lakers have the largest social media following among all North American professional sports teams. The Lakers also have an extraordinarily enthusiastic following in Asia – one of DWS’s core growth markets – with an estimated 199 million fans in APAC. The Lakers are also the most popular NBA sports team across DWS’s key European markets of Germany, Spain, Italy, France and in the United Kingdom.

DWS and the Lakers will collaborate on several community initiatives and outreach projects. DWS will sponsor the Lakers’ “In the Paint” fine arts program designed to showcase the original works of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) artists in the greater Los Angeles area. DWS will also partner with the Lakers to create an international court refurbishment project and Junior Lakers Clinics to support primary and secondary schools’ integration of technology into physical education activities on campuses. In addition, both DWS and the Lakers are committed to further empowering women in business through their mentoring and sponsorship programs.

“Like the Lakers, DWS acts locally but thinks globally. Their services are custom and accessible, but their reach is expansive,” said Tim Harris, President of Business Operations. “One of the best parts about the Lakers is that we’re a hometown team that makes a global impact. We can’t wait to do that together.”

“The Los Angeles Lakers exemplify – like DWS – integrity, a culture of excellence and inclusiveness over many decades,” said Asoka Woehrmann, CEO of DWS. “Our partnership with this iconic organization accelerates DWS’s transformation into a truly global brand. We are confident that we will jointly excel under this new partnership.”

DWS clients, staff and business partners will soon be able to participate in exciting campaigns as part of the partnership, including virtual and in-person events. This is the first time the investment firm has partnered with an iconic sports brand of global renown and builds on earlier sponsorships of national German and European sporting teams.

