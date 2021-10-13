checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jakob
Last name(s): Ammer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of Executive Management

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
124.80 EUR 6240.00 EUR
126.20 EUR 44170.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
126.0250 EUR 50410.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


13.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70631  13.10.2021 

