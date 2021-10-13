

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.10.2021 / 15:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jakob Last name(s): Ammer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of Executive Management

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 124.80 EUR 6240.00 EUR 126.20 EUR 44170.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 126.0250 EUR 50410.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

