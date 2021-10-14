checkAd

Kontoor Brands Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 12:50  |  17   |   |   

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee, today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at approximately 6:50 a.m. ET.

Following the news release, Kontoor management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible at kontoorbrands.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler and Lee. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

