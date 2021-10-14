Kontoor Brands Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee , today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at approximately 6:50 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible at kontoorbrands.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler and Lee. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

