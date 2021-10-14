checkAd

Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 22:10  |  18   |   |   

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT):

Notification Of Sources of Distributions

Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on October 15, 2021 and for the 2021 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations for Monthly Distribution as of September 30, 2021:

Distribution Per Share

Net Investment Income

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

Return of Capital

$0.0425

$0.0425 (100%)

$0.0000 (0%)

$0.0000 (0%)

$0.0000 (0%)

Cumulative Estimated Allocations for 2021 through August 31, 2021:

Distribution Per Share

Net Investment Income

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

Return of Capital

$0.4262

$0.4229 (99%)

$0.0031 (1%)

$0.0000 (0%)

$0.0000 (0%)

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund’s distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Seite 1 von 2
Franklin Trust/Sh USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT): Notification Of Sources of Distributions Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on October 15, 2021 and for the 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:28 UhrFranklin Limited Duration Income Trust (“FTF” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21AdvisorEngine Grows Leadership Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Franklin Templeton to Acquire O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, a Leading Custom Indexing Provider through its Canvas Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Fiduciary Trust International Continues Expansion, Adding Michael A. Bayles, CFA as New York-Based Senior Portfolio Manager
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Franklin Templeton to Acquire Investment Grade Credit Team From Aviva Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten