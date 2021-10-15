checkAd

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Issue Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results November 4, 2021

15.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX: DBM; DBM.NT) is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, after market hours on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The Company will host an analyst call Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 am ET. Amar Doman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and James Code, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial performance for the period ended September 30, 2021.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-300-8521 or 1-412-317-6026. A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 pm ET on November 5, 2021, until 11:59 pm ET, November 19, 2021. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 10160924.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM and is a leading North American distributor of building materials and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. Doman operates several distinct divisions: CanWel Building Materials with multiple treating plants, planing facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; founded in 1959, Hixson Lumber Company in the central United States, with 19 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in eight states, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building materials; California Cascade in the western United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California with treating facilities and distribution of building materials, lumber and renovation products; founded in 1935, the Honsador Building Products Group in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii, with treating facilities, truss plants and distribution of a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, the Company operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel Fibre owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty sawmill. Please see our filings on SEDAR under Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (formerly, CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.) for additional information.

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations
416-962-3300
ali.mahdavi@domanbm.com        

 





