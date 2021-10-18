checkAd

Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App

DOVER, DE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has released a Legal Services app that law firms can customize and brand for their own use.

The Fitzgerald Law app is a client-facing case management app that utilizes machine learning to streamline the legal process. The app features analytics, metrics, scheduling, reminders, real-time notifications, document and photo sharing, signing and managed news feeds.  The app is currently available on iTunes and compatible with all models of iPhone.

In 2021, the global legal services market is projected to reach 750 billion US dollars. Over half (53%) of lawyers in the US and Europe say their organizations will increase technology investment over the next three years. In 2020, firms using client portal technologies generated on average 20% more revenue than less tech-savvy firms.

Metatron also recently announced its crypto powered e-commerce app KetoBodz and NFT marketplace called NonFungusAmongUs.com. The Company expects to release more mobile apps in the near future focusing on blockchain, AI and e-commerce.

“Using client portals allows law firms to spend more time on billable work and ensure positive client experiences”, Ralph Riehl, CEO, Metatron.

