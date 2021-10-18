Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App

The Fitzgerald Law app is a client-facing case management app that utilizes machine learning to streamline the legal process. The app features analytics, metrics, scheduling, reminders, real-time notifications, document and photo sharing, signing and managed news feeds. The app is currently available on iTunes and compatible with all models of iPhone.

DOVER, DE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has released a Legal Services app that law firms can customize and brand for their own use.

In 2021, the global legal services market is projected to reach 750 billion US dollars. Over half (53%) of lawyers in the US and Europe say their organizations will increase technology investment over the next three years. In 2020, firms using client portal technologies generated on average 20% more revenue than less tech-savvy firms.

Metatron also recently announced its crypto powered e-commerce app KetoBodz and NFT marketplace called NonFungusAmongUs.com. The Company expects to release more mobile apps in the near future focusing on blockchain, AI and e-commerce.

“Using client portals allows law firms to spend more time on billable work and ensure positive client experiences”, Ralph Riehl, CEO, Metatron.

Metatron apps:

iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps

Google Play: https://bit.ly/3CvaT3k

Social Media:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc

Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc

News: https://metatroninc.com/blog

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.