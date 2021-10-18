checkAd

Silver Spruce Announces Terms of Finder’s Fee

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 21:10  |  42   |   |   

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") announced today that a finder's fee of 7% in cash and shares ($43,050 and 700,000 shares respectively), will be paid to Golden Salmon Capital …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") announced today that a finder's fee of 7% in cash and shares ($43,050 and 700,000 shares respectively), will be paid to Golden Salmon Capital Corp., an arm's length party, in accordance with the scheduled payments provided for in the Agreement relating to the acquisition by the Company of the Mystery, Till and Marilyn mineral properties Option and Purchase Agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Agreement").

The finder's fee will be paid subject to the continuation of the Agreement, and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, and with Colibri Resource Corp. in Sonora, Mexico, to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Au project, a drill-ready precious metal project, and up to 50% interest in each of Colibri's early stage Jackie Au and Diamante Au-Ag projects, with the three properties located from 5 kilometres to 15 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos's Nicho deposit, respectively. The Company is acquiring 100% interest in the drill-ready and fully permitted Pino de Plata Ag project, located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine, in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce recently signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% interest in three exploration properties in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, located 15-40 kilometres from recent discoveries by Sokoman Minerals Corp. and New Found Gold Corp., central Newfoundland. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Michael Kinley, CEO and Director
(902) 402-0388
mkinley@silverspruceresources.com
info@silverspruceresources.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668592/Silver-Spruce-Announces-Terms-of-Fin ...

Silver Spruce Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Spruce Announces Terms of Finder’s Fee BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") announced today that a finder's fee of 7% in cash and shares ($43,050 and 700,000 shares respectively), will be paid to Golden Salmon Capital …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Plans to Launch "Fix My Boat", the First Nationally Branded Mobile Marine ...
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Silver Spruce contracts MPX Geophysics for Mag/Radiometrics/VLF Airborne Survey on Melchett Lake VMS Project, Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21Ginoogaming First Nation Signs Exploration Agreement with Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Silver Spruce Reports Final Assays from Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen