Gulfport Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) announced today that it will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 results beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Gulfport plans to issue a news release containing its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after market close.

The conference call can be heard live through a link on the Gulfport website, www.gulfportenergy.com. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing 866-373-3408 domestically or 412-902-1039 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Gulfport website and a telephone audio replay will be available from November 3, 2021 to November 17, 2021, by calling 877-660-6853 domestically or 201-612-7415 internationally and then entering the replay passcode 13724300.

About Gulfport

Gulfport is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States with primary focus in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins. Our principal properties are located in Eastern Ohio targeting the Utica formation and in central Oklahoma targeting the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer formations.



