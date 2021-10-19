checkAd

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2021 before opening of the market on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the Third Quarter of 2021. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

  • By dialing 1-844-200-6205 from the US, dialing 1-833-950-0062 from Canada or 1-929-526-1599 if outside North America (please ask to be joined into the KNOT Offshore Partners LP call).
  • By accessing the webcast, which will be available through the Partnership’s website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.

Our Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

The conference call will be recorded and remain available until November 25, 2021. This recording can be accessed following the live call by dialing 1-866-813-9403 from the US, dialing 1-226-828-7578 from Canada or 44-204-525-0658 if outside North America, and entering the replay access code 976847.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”

Wertpapier


Date
13.10.21 KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2021 Cash Distribution
06.10.21 KNOT Offshore Partners LP Hosting Virtual Investor Day
