    IGEA Pharma and RBCARE2023 Unite: A Game-Changing Business Combination

    In a significant move, IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 have inked a deal to merge their operations, with the aim of enhancing shareholder value and boosting revenues.

    • IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 have signed an agreement to combine their businesses.
    • The business combination is subject to customary conditions, including IGEA remaining a SIX listed entity.
    • RBCARE expects to achieve revenues of EUR 110 million with an EBITDA of EUR 12 million over the next 12 months.
    • The CEO of IGEA expects the combination to contribute to the value improvement for shareholders.
    • The business combination is expected to close on or before 30 June 2024.
    • IGEA Pharma N.V. operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, focusing on Alzheimer's prevention and diabetes type II prevention.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
