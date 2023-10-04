IGEA Pharma and RBCARE2023 Unite: A Game-Changing Business Combination
In a significant move, IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 have inked a deal to merge their operations, with the aim of enhancing shareholder value and boosting revenues.
- IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 have signed an agreement to combine their businesses.
- The business combination is subject to customary conditions, including IGEA remaining a SIX listed entity.
- RBCARE expects to achieve revenues of EUR 110 million with an EBITDA of EUR 12 million over the next 12 months.
- The CEO of IGEA expects the combination to contribute to the value improvement for shareholders.
- The business combination is expected to close on or before 30 June 2024.
- IGEA Pharma N.V. operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, focusing on Alzheimer's prevention and diabetes type II prevention.
