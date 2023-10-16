OTI Greentech Unveils 2022 Annual Report: Key Insights & Highlights Revealed
OTI Greentech AG, a global purveyor of eco-friendly chemicals and services for industry, has unveiled its 2022 Annual Report, confirming the preliminary figures released earlier in June 2023.
- OTI Greentech AG, an international provider of sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications, has published its Annual Report 2022.
- The final figures align with the preliminary figures published on June 21, 2023.
- The audited consolidated figures show earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR -223 thousand on sales of EUR 16.47 million.
- Total assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, amount to EUR 11.3 million and the equity ratio at the end of 2022 was 30.7 percent.
- For 2023, OTI Greentech AG expects a positive EBITDA with sales of around EUR 17.3 million.
- OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 41 | 0 |