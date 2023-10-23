ATOSS Software AG: Munich's Workforce Leader Raises 2023 Guidance Amidst Q3 Growth Surge
ATOSS Software AG has announced impressive Q3 2023 results, showcasing a robust growth and profitability. The company's consolidated revenues and operating earnings saw a significant increase, with a notable expansion in its cloud business.
Foto: ATOSS Software AG
- ATOSS Software AG reported strong growth and high profitability in Q3 2023, with consolidated revenues increasing by 35% to EUR 110.3 million and operating earnings rising by 70% to EUR 36.7 million.
- The company's EBIT margin was 33%, up from 26% the previous year.
- ATOSS's software revenues increased by 40% to EUR 79.0 million, largely driven by the expansion of its cloud business.
- The company's cloud and subscription revenues increased by 60% to EUR 38.4 million, accounting for 35% of total revenues.
- ATOSS's order book showed positive growth, with the cloud order backlog at EUR 58.9 million.
- The company raised its guidance for 2023, expecting to exceed its forecast with total revenues of at least EUR 145 million and an EBIT margin of around 30%.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.261,55PKT (-0,75 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 17 | 0 |