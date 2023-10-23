    checkAd

    ATOSS Software AG: Munich's Workforce Leader Raises 2023 Guidance Amidst Q3 Growth Surge

    ATOSS Software AG has announced impressive Q3 2023 results, showcasing a robust growth and profitability. The company's consolidated revenues and operating earnings saw a significant increase, with a notable expansion in its cloud business.

    Foto: ATOSS Software AG
    • ATOSS Software AG reported strong growth and high profitability in Q3 2023, with consolidated revenues increasing by 35% to EUR 110.3 million and operating earnings rising by 70% to EUR 36.7 million.
    • The company's EBIT margin was 33%, up from 26% the previous year.
    • ATOSS's software revenues increased by 40% to EUR 79.0 million, largely driven by the expansion of its cloud business.
    • The company's cloud and subscription revenues increased by 60% to EUR 38.4 million, accounting for 35% of total revenues.
    • ATOSS's order book showed positive growth, with the cloud order backlog at EUR 58.9 million.
    • The company raised its guidance for 2023, expecting to exceed its forecast with total revenues of at least EUR 145 million and an EBIT margin of around 30%.

