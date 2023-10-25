Q3 2023: Currency Woes, Sluggish Market Dampen Business Performance, Yearly Outlook
Amidst challenging market conditions in Q3 2023, Forbo confronts a deteriorating construction market and weakening exchange rates, yet remains poised to tackle these obstacles head-on.
- Forbo faced difficult general conditions in the third quarter of 2023
- The construction market has deteriorated significantly
- Exchange rates have continued to weaken against the Swiss franc
- Forbo expects net sales to decline by about 10% in 2023
- Free cash flow for 2023 is expected to double compared to the previous year
- Forbo is well prepared to meet the challenges of the market environment
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Forbo Holding is on 05.03.2024.
