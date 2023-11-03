Swiss Electronic AG: Current Data Highlights Steady Growth and Stability
Despite the sale of its Chinese subsidiary, the company has seen a notable surge in new orders and sales, reinforcing a positive operating result. The 2023 forecast is substantiated, with further growth anticipated for 2024.
- Significant increase in new orders and orders on hand
- Sales increase despite share sale of Chinese subsidiary
- Positive development of operating result
- Forecast 2023 substantiated – further growth expected for 2024
- Order intake in the first three quarters of 2023 amounts to 154.6 million euros
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 49.1 million euros or 48.1 percent (9M 2022: -6.9 million euros)
The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 6,3500EUR and was up +2,25 % compared with the previous day.
+4,67 %
+9,61 %
-13,56 %
-14,13 %
+61,09 %
-29,35 %
-57,49 %
-35,00 %
ISIN:DE0005156236WKN:515623
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 49 | 0 |