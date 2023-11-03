    checkAd

    Restructuring Plan for Gerry Weber International Confirmed by Essen Court

    The Essen restructuring court has given the green light to the restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG, a renowned German fashion company based in Halle.

    • The restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG has been confirmed by the Essen restructuring court.
    • The restructuring case involves GERRY WEBER International AG, with its registered address in Halle, Germany.
    • The restructuring plan was dated 25 July 2023 and amended on 17 August 2023.
    • An immediate appeal against the decision is possible, but certain conditions must be met.
    • The appeal must be lodged with the Essen Local Court within two weeks.
    • The appeal must contain the designation of the contested decision and be substantiated.

    The next important date, Analysts and Investors Teleconference, at Gerry Weber International is on 14.11.2023.




