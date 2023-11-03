Restructuring Plan for Gerry Weber International Confirmed by Essen Court
The Essen restructuring court has given the green light to the restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG, a renowned German fashion company based in Halle.
- The restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG has been confirmed by the Essen restructuring court.
- The restructuring case involves GERRY WEBER International AG, with its registered address in Halle, Germany.
- The restructuring plan was dated 25 July 2023 and amended on 17 August 2023.
- An immediate appeal against the decision is possible, but certain conditions must be met.
- The appeal must be lodged with the Essen Local Court within two weeks.
- The appeal must contain the designation of the contested decision and be substantiated.
The next important date, Analysts and Investors Teleconference, at Gerry Weber International is on 14.11.2023.
