Zueblin Real Estate Holding: Unveiling Semi-Annual Report 2023/24 as of Sept 30, 2023
Despite economic uncertainties and rising interest rates, Züblin Immobilien Holding AG has released a promising Semi-Annual Report for 2023/24, showcasing a robust performance in the first half of the year.
- Züblin Immobilien Holding AG published its Semi-Annual Report 2023/24, reporting a successful first six months despite an uncertain economic situation and rising interest rates.
- The company achieved a solid result with an increase in the operating result by around 4.9% to CHF 4.3 million, largely due to rent index increases and new lettings.
- The revaluation of the real estate portfolio led to an adjustment of CHF 2.2 million, with financial expenses increasing from CHF 0.3 million to CHF 0.8 million due to higher interest rates.
- The net profit for the reporting period was CHF 0.5 million, a decline from the previous year's CHF 3.4 million, mainly due to lower revaluations and higher financial expenses.
- The company reported a stable portfolio with a significant increase in the weighted average lease term (WALT) from 2.9 to 6.3 years, and a total asset value of the real estate portfolio at CHF 225.9 million.
- Züblin's total assets amounted to CHF 230.1 million as of 30 September 2023, supported by a solid equity ratio of 59.0%, with a net asset value (NAV) per share of CHF 40.92.
The price of Zueblin Real Estate Holding at the time of the news was 27,70EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,36 %
+1,10 %
-0,72 %
+0,36 %
+11,74 %
+14,05 %
+15,51 %
-96,22 %
ISIN:CH0312309682WKN:A2AFKR
