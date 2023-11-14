Building MGI - Media and Games Invest into a Major Global AdTech Powerhouse
As a prominent player in the mobile open web supply-side platform (SSP) market, MGI has carved a significant niche for itself in North America and EMEA. Despite a slight setback in FY23 revenue guidance, MGI's strategic moves promise a promising future.
- MGI is the leading mobile open web supply-side platform (SSP) on both Android and iOS in North America, second on Android and fifth on iOS in EMEA.
- FY23 revenue guidance was pulled back due to weak advertising pricing, but careful cost management should ensure flat EBITDA over FY22.
- MGI's vertical integration and earlier acquisitions provide a strong market proposition and a solid basis for its connected TV offering.
- The withdrawal of personal identifiers on Google is expected to give MGI further impetus.
- MGI is trading at a considerable discount to peers in the adtech and relevant content categories.
- Parity of rating on EV/sales and EV/EBITDA across FY22-24e would see the price climb to €3.03.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at MGI - Media and Games Invest is on 26.02.2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 17 | 0 |