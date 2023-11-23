Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Sees 37.7% Profit Surge to HK$5,989M in 1HFY2024 Amid Transformation

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has posted a 37.7% growth in core operating profit to HK$5,989 million for 1HFY2024.

The growth is led by the positive impact from ongoing transformation efforts.

The company has made notable progress in rationalizing its product portfolio and optimizing the product planning process.

Improved mobility and retail activity in key markets drove a 6.4% year-on-year increase in revenue to HK$49,526 million.

Core operating profit increased 37.7% to HK$5,989 million, outpacing revenue growth.

Adjusted gross profit margin improved 140 basis points year-on-year to 23.8% while the core operating profit margin expanded by 280 basis points to 12.1% in the period.

EUR

%





The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is on 23.11.2023.The price of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group at the time of the news was 1,4200and was up +1,79compared with the previous day.