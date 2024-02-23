Borussia Dortmund Reveals Preliminary H1 2023/2024 Financial Results
Borussia Dortmund has released its preliminary financial results for H1 of the 2023/2024 fiscal year, showcasing a significant rise in both consolidated total operating proceeds and net profit compared to the previous year.
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Autor folgen
- Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first half (H1) of the 2023/2024 financial year - Consolidated total operating proceeds and net profit increased compared to the previous year - Consolidated total operating proceeds increased by 19.3% to EUR 367.7 million - Consolidated net profit rose by 71.4% to EUR 70.6 million - Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 256.5 million, with income from match operations, TV marketing, advertising, merchandising, and other sources - Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 14.4 million, while other operating expenses were up EUR 18.6 million
The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report - H1 fiscal year 2023/2024, at Borussia Dortmund is on 28.02.2024.
The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,5825EUR and was down -1,51 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.738,87PKT (-0,68 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,66 %
+0,66 %
-8,15 %
-9,25 %
-23,43 %
-38,98 %
-50,09 %
-11,24 %
-66,09 %
ISIN:DE0005493092WKN:549309
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.