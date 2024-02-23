Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first half (H1) of the 2023/2024 financial year - Consolidated total operating proceeds and net profit increased compared to the previous year - Consolidated total operating proceeds increased by 19.3% to EUR 367.7 million - Consolidated net profit rose by 71.4% to EUR 70.6 million - Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 256.5 million, with income from match operations, TV marketing, advertising, merchandising, and other sources - Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 14.4 million, while other operating expenses were up EUR 18.6 million

The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report - H1 fiscal year 2023/2024, at Borussia Dortmund is on 28.02.2024.

The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,5825EUR and was down -1,51 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.738,87PKT (-0,68 %).





