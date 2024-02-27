Intershop Boosts Rental Income, Achieves Disposal Profits, and Ups Dividend
In a triumphant financial year, Intershop Holding AG has announced impressive figures, including a net profit of CHF 82.5 million and a robust equity of CHF 867 million, demonstrating a strong return on equity of 9.6%.
- Intershop Holding AG reported a net profit of CHF 82.5 million and equity of CHF 867 million for the financial year, with a return on equity of 9.6%.
- The company's net rental income increased to CHF 71.8 million, and the vacancy rate for its investment property portfolio decreased to 7.4%.
- The total return on Intershop shares was 10.3% in 2023, and the cumulative return over a 5-year period reached 62.1%.
- The value of the property portfolio amounted to CHF 1,375 million at the end of the reporting year, with a net gain of CHF 12.0 million or 0.9% of the portfolio value.
- The company's sustainability efforts resulted in a reduction of the emissions intensity of the portfolio by 11.1% to a level of 10.4 kg CO2 e/m2.
- The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting that the ordinary dividend be increased by 10% from CHF 25 per share to CHF 27.50 per share.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Intershop Holding is on 27.02.2024.
ISIN:CH0273774791WKN:A14Q44
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.