Cherry SE Forecasts 2024 Financials; Q1 Report Meets Capital Market Needs
Cherry SE, a leading global technology company, has unveiled its financial projections for 2024, anticipating consolidated group sales of EUR 140-150 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7-8%.
- Cherry SE published revenue and earnings forecast for the financial year and first quarter of 2024 - Management Board expects consolidated Group sales to be around EUR 140 to 150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin to be 7 to 8% - Revenue estimate for the first quarter of 2024 is around EUR 29 million, with break-even adjusted EBITDA margin - Management Board aims for adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20% in the medium term - Quarterly reporting will be shifted to product-oriented segmentation for better management - Cherry Group is focusing on improving cash performance and active working capital management
The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Cherry is on 28.03.2024.
