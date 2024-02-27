    checkAd

    Cherry SE, a leading global technology company, has unveiled its financial projections for 2024, anticipating consolidated group sales of EUR 140-150 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7-8%.

    Foto: Cherry SE
    • Cherry SE published revenue and earnings forecast for the financial year and first quarter of 2024 - Management Board expects consolidated Group sales to be around EUR 140 to 150 million and adjusted EBITDA margin to be 7 to 8% - Revenue estimate for the first quarter of 2024 is around EUR 29 million, with break-even adjusted EBITDA margin - Management Board aims for adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20% in the medium term - Quarterly reporting will be shifted to product-oriented segmentation for better management - Cherry Group is focusing on improving cash performance and active working capital management

    The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Cherry is on 28.03.2024.


    Cherry

    ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
