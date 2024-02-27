Fox E-Mobility AG Unveils Preliminary 2023 Financial Year Figures
European EV firm, fox e-mobility AG, has unveiled its preliminary, unaudited financial highlights for 2023, showing a promising turnaround despite still being in the development phase.
- fox e-mobility AG, a European electric vehicle company, released preliminary unaudited key financial figures for the 2023 financial year.
- The company has not yet generated any revenue from vehicle sales as it is still in the development phase.
- Due to cost-cutting measures and extraordinary income of EUR 1.8 million, the company reported a net profit of EUR 0.8 million in 2023, compared to a net loss of EUR -2.3 million in 2022.
- As of 31 December 2023, the company's equity amounted to EUR 68.6 million, offset by liabilities of € 5.4 million, none of which have a term of more than 5 years and are not liabilities to banks.
- Provisions amount to Euro 0.8 million.
- The complete and audited annual financial statements for the 2023 financial year are expected to be published by 31 May 2024.
