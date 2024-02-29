Bystronic Boosts Profit Amid Sales Dip; Plans Cost Optimization
Despite facing a challenging market environment and a slight dip in sales due to the robust Swiss franc, Bystronic AG has managed to enhance its profitability, with plans for further improvement on the horizon.
- Bystronic AG saw a slight decline in sales to CHF 930 million due to the strong Swiss franc, but improved profitability with an EBIT margin increase to 5.8%
- The company plans a cost optimization program to further improve profitability
- Despite a significant decline in order intake, a high order backlog at the beginning of the year supported sales performance
- A dividend of CHF 12 per class A registered share has been proposed
- The company anticipates a challenging market environment in 2024, with expected declining sales and lower profitability
- The planned cost optimization program is expected to result in CHF 50 million in savings over the next two years, with around 210 positions being eliminated.
