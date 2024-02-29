    checkAd

     117  0 Kommentare Bystronic Boosts Profit Amid Sales Dip; Plans Cost Optimization

    Despite facing a challenging market environment and a slight dip in sales due to the robust Swiss franc, Bystronic AG has managed to enhance its profitability, with plans for further improvement on the horizon.

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • Bystronic AG saw a slight decline in sales to CHF 930 million due to the strong Swiss franc, but improved profitability with an EBIT margin increase to 5.8%
    • The company plans a cost optimization program to further improve profitability
    • Despite a significant decline in order intake, a high order backlog at the beginning of the year supported sales performance
    • A dividend of CHF 12 per class A registered share has been proposed
    • The company anticipates a challenging market environment in 2024, with expected declining sales and lower profitability
    • The planned cost optimization program is expected to result in CHF 50 million in savings over the next two years, with around 210 positions being eliminated.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 29.02.2024.


    Lesen Sie auch

    Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)

    +0,60 %
    -1,07 %
    -1,18 %
    -13,41 %
    -40,54 %
    -59,13 %
    -39,55 %
    +84,74 %
    ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Bystronic Boosts Profit Amid Sales Dip; Plans Cost Optimization Despite facing a challenging market environment and a slight dip in sales due to the robust Swiss franc, Bystronic AG has managed to enhance its profitability, with plans for further improvement on the horizon.