4Finance 11.25% Bond: 2023 Year-End Results Revealed for Holding S.A.
4finance Holding S.A. has posted a strong financial performance for the year ending December 2023, showcasing profitable growth and successful refinancing efforts.
Autor folgen
- 4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €44.2 million for the year ending 31 December 2023, indicating continued profitable growth.
- The company had an adjusted EBITDA of €131.3 million and successfully refinanced its EUR 2028 bonds.
- Online loan issuance volume increased by 15% year-on-year to €569.5 million, with growth driven by the Czech Republic, Spain, and the Philippines.
- The company began operations in the UK and Mexico in 2023, showing promising signs in both markets.
- Interest income from continuing operations rose by 24% year-on-year to €385.8 million, and the cost to income ratio improved from 47.9% in 2022 to 43.4% in 2023.
- The company maintained a strong liquidity position, with €42.2 million of cash in the online business at the end of the period.
The price of 4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22 at the time of the news was 102,32EUR and was down -0,18 %
compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,48 %
+1,06 %
+1,57 %
+4,93 %
+1,06 %
+3,07 %
-3,13 %
+1,57 %
+0,99 %
ISIN:XS1417876163WKN:A181ZP
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.