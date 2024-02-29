4finance Holding S.A. reported a net profit of €44.2 million for the year ending 31 December 2023, indicating continued profitable growth.

The company had an adjusted EBITDA of €131.3 million and successfully refinanced its EUR 2028 bonds.

Online loan issuance volume increased by 15% year-on-year to €569.5 million, with growth driven by the Czech Republic, Spain, and the Philippines.

The company began operations in the UK and Mexico in 2023, showing promising signs in both markets.

Interest income from continuing operations rose by 24% year-on-year to €385.8 million, and the cost to income ratio improved from 47.9% in 2022 to 43.4% in 2023.

The company maintained a strong liquidity position, with €42.2 million of cash in the online business at the end of the period.

The price of 4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22 at the time of the news was 102,32EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.





