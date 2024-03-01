    checkAd

     109  0 Kommentare Perfect Holding's Extraordinary Meeting Approves All Resolutions for Curatis Business Combo

    In a pivotal move, Kinarus Holding's Extraordinary General Meeting has greenlit all resolutions concerning its Business Combination with Curatis. This significant transaction is slated for completion by April 2024.

    • Extraordinary General Meeting of Kinarus Holding approved all resolutions relating to Business Combination with Curatis - Closing of the Transaction expected at the end of April 2024 - Kinarus AG in Liquidation was founded in 2017 by experienced pharmaceutical executives in Basel, Switzerland - Kinarus AG in Liquidation filed for bankruptcy in September 2023 after a financing agreement with a Chinese investment company - Investor Relations Contact: Thomas Bieri, Managing Partner of YUMA Capital - Disclaimer: Document does not constitute a prospectus, contains forward-looking statements, and is not an offering circular or prospectus.



