HUBER+SUHNER Sustains Strong EBIT Margin Amid Communications Market Slump
Despite a challenging year marked by a downturn in the communications market, HUBER+SUHNER AG has demonstrated resilience, maintaining a solid EBIT margin of 9.1%. The company navigated an organic decline in net sales and currency headwinds, while also making strides in sustainability and completing a share buyback program.
- HUBER+SUHNER AG maintains solid EBIT margin despite decline in communications market - Organic decline of 6.3% in net sales after record high of previous year - EBIT margin remains at 9.1% - Net income of CHF 64.8 million - Cash flow from operating activities of CHF 116 million - Growth initiatives make positive contribution overall
- Order intake in 2023 was 15.8% below previous year - Net sales declined by 10.8% - EBIT margin was 9.1% - Net sales negatively impacted by strengthening Swiss franc - Operating profit of CHF 77.6 million corresponds to EBIT margin of 9.1% - Gross margin almost matched previous year's level
- High inventories and exchange rate developments represent challenges - Industry market segment experienced reduced momentum and lower profitability - Communication market segment faced declining volumes - Transportation market segment saw net sales growth and increased profitability - Sustainability reporting shows progress in sustainability strategy - Share buyback program completed, proposal for capital reduction at Annual General Meeting
- HUBER+SUHNER aims to return to organic growth path in 2024 - Operating profit margin target range remains at 9-12% - Company aiming for operating profit margin in lower half of target range for current year - Key influencing factors include inflation, exchange rates, and geopolitical tensions - Media release available in German as well - Further calendar dates for company events listed
- HUBER+SUHNER AG contact information provided - Patrick G. Köppe is Head of Corporate Communications - Company based in Pfäffikon ZH, Switzerland - Press contact email: pressoffice@hubersuhner.com - Company website: www.hubersuhner.com - Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange - EQS News ID: 1851159
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Huber + Suhner is on 05.03.2024.
