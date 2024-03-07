PALFINGER Hits Historic High with Record-Breaking Year in 2023
In 2023, Palfinger AG reached new heights, setting records with its financial performance. This success was driven by strategic partnerships, improved supply chains, and growth in key markets.
- Palfinger AG achieved a record year in 2023 with revenue of EUR 2.45 billion, EBIT of EUR 210.2 million, and a consolidated net result of EUR 107.7 million.
- The company managed to significantly increase output and reduce production backlogs in the first half of 2023 due to improved supply chains and increased delivery reliability.
- North America, Asia, and the Marine sector were the main growth drivers for Palfinger in 2023, with North America showing the highest profitability increases.
- Palfinger has partnered with Steyr Automotive for the installation of truck-mounted forklifts for the North American market from September 2023, with a target of delivering 1,700 units annually by 2027.
- Palfinger is also partnering with Aker BP and Optilift to develop remote-controlled offshore cranes for the marine industry as part of its digitalization efforts.
- Despite the challenging economic environment, especially in Europe, Palfinger aims to achieve a revenue of EUR 3.0 billion with an EBIT margin of 10 percent and a return on capital employed of 12 percent by 2027.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Palfinger is on 07.03.2024.
ISIN:AT0000758305
