Mobilezone Group Boosts Sales, Solidifies MVNO Stand in Switzerland & Germany
In 2023, Mobilezone Group saw a surge in sales volumes, bolstering its MVNO standing in Switzerland and Germany. The firm's net sales hit CHF 1,013 million, with a 2.6% organic sales growth.
Autor folgen
- Mobilezone Group reported strong sales volumes and strengthened its MVNO position in Switzerland and Germany in 2023.
- The company's net sales were CHF 1,013 million with an organic sales growth of 2.6 per cent. The operating income (EBIT) was CHF 65.7 million and the consolidated net income was CHF 49.5 million.
- The number of MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) subscription customers increased by 40 per cent from 210,500 to 295,300 in the reporting year. The EBITDA contribution from MVNOs amounted to CHF 22.7 million.
- The company met the guidance for 2023 and market expectations with EBIT of CHF 65.7 million, despite a further negative currency effect of CHF 0.9 million.
- CEO Markus Bernhard will step down as CEO of the mobilezone Group on June 30, 2024, and will continue to be responsible for the company's strategic development, MVNO business, investor relations and M&A as operational delegate of the Board of Directors. Roger Wassmer and Wilke Stroman will take over Group Management as Co-CEOs on July 1, 2024.
- The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 0.90 per registered share at the General Meeting on April 3, 2024, as in the previous year.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at mobilezone holding is on 08.03.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,14 %
+0,14 %
+3,16 %
+3,38 %
-15,03 %
+43,60 %
+59,61 %
-36,27 %
ISIN:CH0276837694WKN:A14R33
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.