    Original-Research  101  0 Kommentare Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Netfonds AG: Update von NuWays AG, Empfehlung: KAUF, Ziel: 73.00
    • Netfonds übertrifft Erwartungen // Starke vorläufige Zahlen für FY23
    • Finfire-Plattform treibt Wachstum und Skalierbarkeit an, PT: 73.00
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA
    Original-Research: Netfonds AG - from NuWays AG

    Classification of NuWays AG to Netfonds AG

    Company Name: Netfonds AG
    ISIN: DE000A1MME74

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: BUY
    from: 11.03.2024
    Target price: 73.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
    Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

    Netfonds beat expectations // Strong FY23 prelims; chg
    Netfonds reported strong FY23 prelims beating our expectations. Further, the company provided a new guidance for FY24 that remained rather vague for the moment. In detail:

    Gross sales came in at EUR 197m (+12% yoy), clearly above our estimate of EUR 191m. Key driver were the business areas Wholesale and Regulatory & Technology business both showing yoy growth rates north of 10% mainly fuelled by AuA that grew by 11% to EUR 23.8bn (vs eNuW: EUR 23.2bn). Thanks to scale effects, material expenses should have declined relatively to sales to 80.4% (vs 80.9% in FY22) resulting in net sales of EUR 37.0m (3% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 36.1m).

    EBITDA stood at EUR 6.2m (-28% yoy, 85% qoq), also above estimates of EUR 5.7m, mainly the result of the sound topline development compensating for higher than anticipated OPEX of EUR 30.8m (4% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 30.4m). EBT came in at EUR 2.2m (9% yoy vs eNuW: EUR 1.7m) as a result of EUR 4.1m D&A and a financial result of EUR 0.1m.

    Overall, Q4 figures marked a strong finish of a sound FY23. On the back of EUR 23.8 bn AuC in FY23 as a starting point into FY24, paired with stock markets at all-time highs after two months, topline should continue to grow in FY24, even without new AuA inflows that we consider as very likely (eNuW: 8% to EUR 25.6bn). Even better, profitable AuM from the wealth management should grow even more dynamically (eNuW: 25% to EUR 4bn).
    Further, the finfire platform is seen to fuel consolidation of the insurance broker market that is in contrary to the investment adviser market, still highly fragmented. Thanks to finfire, the selling and managing of insurance products is much easier unlocking huge cross-selling potentials, as the already onboarded investment adviser can additionally offer a wide range of insurance products to its customers. Netfonds proprietary, 360° finfire platform hence remains the key mid- to long term growth and scalability driver.

    In order to reflect the strong FY23 figures, the bright market environment and the enormous (cross-selling) potential arising from finfire, we now expect for FY24 EUR 45m net sales and an EUR 12.5m EBITDA, in line with management guidance of net sales "well above EUR 40m" and "strong increase in EBITDA".

    BUY with a new PT of EUR 73.00 (old: EUR 71.00), based on DCF.

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/29105.pdf
    www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research. NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    transmitted by EQS Group AG.

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Die Netfonds Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,85 % und einem Kurs von 46,80EUR auf Tradegate (08. März 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
