Galenica's Growth Continues to Soar in 2023 Financial Year
Galenica Group, a leading Swiss healthcare company, has reported a promising financial performance in 2023, with a notable increase in sales and adjusted EBIT, and a strong customer growth in its online pharmacy venture.
- Galenica Group reported a 4.4% increase in sales in the 2023 financial year, generating consolidated net sales of CHF 3,746.0 million.
- Adjusted EBIT increased by 0.4% to CHF 191.3 million, despite special factors amounting to CHF 9.8 million. Without these factors, adjusted EBIT would have increased by 5.5% to CHF 201.1 million.
- The company expects sales growth of between 3% and 5% for the 2024 financial year, and an increase in adjusted EBIT of between 8% and 11%.
- Galenica established Switzerland’s leading online pharmacy in partnership with Redcare Pharmacy.
- The company served around 138,000 customers in 2023, a 14% increase from the previous year, and saw an 18% increase in demand for vaccinations (excluding COVID-19 vaccinations).
- Galenica plans to continue expanding its home care offerings, improve its online shops, and focus on achieving its sustainability goals in 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Galenica is on 12.03.2024.
ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K
