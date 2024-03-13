Medacta Group SA Achieves 19.5% Revenue Growth, 27.9% EBITDA Margin in FY 2023
Medacta Group SA showcased a strong financial performance in FY 2023, reporting a significant revenue growth and an impressive adjusted EBITDA margin.
- Medacta Group SA reported a robust revenue growth of 19.5% at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.3%, or 27.9% at constant currency in FY 2023.
- FY 2023 revenue increased to EUR 510.8 million, or 19.5% at constant currency (16.9% reported) from FY 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew to EUR 134.2 million from EUR 120.4 million in 2022, corresponding to 27.9% margin in constant currency, or 26.3% reported.
- The Board of Directors is proposing a distribution of CHF 0.55 per share (0.54 CHF in 2022).
- For FY 2024, the company is targeting revenue growth at constant currency in the range of 13% to 15%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin at constant currency improving around 50 bps from 2023 reported, subject to unforeseen events.
- Medacta Group SA expanded its Group Executive Management team to include Massimiliano Bernardoni (Chief Innovation Officer), Giovanni Niccolò Galli (Chief Commercial Officer), and Asif Hussain (Chief People Officer).
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Medacta Group is on 13.03.2024.
