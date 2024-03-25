DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) has announced the acquisition of IT consulting service provider ISC Innovative Systems Consulting AG.

The acquisition will strengthen DATAGROUP's expertise in the SAP area and increase its presence in Southern Germany.

ISC, founded in 1998, recently generated annual revenues of around EUR 12.5m with a low double-digit EBIT margin.

The company specializes in S/4 HANA transformations, SAP implementation, value-added reselling of SAP licenses, and the development of individual cloud-based SAP solutions.

The founder and CEO of ISC, Peter Heinold, will remain with the company after the takeover by DATAGROUP.

This acquisition is the 34th takeover by DATAGROUP since its IPO in 2006 and the third in the current fiscal year 2023/2024.

The next important date, Spring Conference, at DATAGROUP is on 13.05.2024.

The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 40,45EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.





