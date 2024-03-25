Grünenthal Bond 3.625% 11/26 Soars: Record 2023 Revenue & R&D, Acquisition Investments
In 2023, Grünenthal, a global pharmaceutical company, experienced a robust financial performance, with revenues soaring to €1.8 billion, marking a 10% growth from the previous year. Despite a slight dip in Adjusted EBITDA due to increased R&D investments, the firm made significant strides in its development projects and strategic collaborations.
- Grünenthal generated €1.8 billion in revenues in 2023, a 10% increase over the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA was €427 million, a 3% decrease due to increased investments in R&D, acquisitions, and modernizing production facilities
- Grünenthal's R&D pipeline progressed with Phase III development projects of RTX in knee osteoarthritis and Qutenza in post-surgical neuropathic pain
- Grünenthal completed a joint venture collaboration with Kyowa Kirin for its pain brands, owning 51% of the new enterprise Grünenthal Meds
- Strong business performance in the United States, Latin America, and Europe drove revenue growth
- Grünenthal aims to positively impact employees, partners, and society while reducing its environmental footprint.
The price of Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 3,625 % bis 11/26 at the time of the news was 98,31EUR and was down -0,11 %
compared with the previous day.
ISIN:XS2337064856WKN:A3E5QC
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.