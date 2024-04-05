InCity Real Estate AG: Preliminary 2023 Figures Show Estimated €6.0M Consolidated Net Loss
InCity Immobilien AG's fiscal year 2023 concluded with a consolidated net loss of around EUR 6.0 million, falling short of the revised earnings forecast. The company's single-entity net loss stood at approximately EUR 9.7 million, marking a significant drop from the revised forecast.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- InCity Immobilien AG reported a consolidated net loss of approximately EUR 6.0 million for the fiscal year 2023, falling below the revised earnings forecast of a net loss between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 5.5 million.
- The company's single-entity net loss for the year was approximately EUR 9.7 million, significantly below the revised forecast of between EUR -2.3 million and EUR 2.8 million.
- The externally assessed market value of all seven of the InCity Group’s portfolio properties fell by around 14% from EUR 207.0 million to EUR 177.5 million due to an increase in capitalisation rates.
- The Group’s equity ratio increased to approximately 49.5% despite the consolidated net loss for the year, mainly due to the balance sheet being contracted as a result of part handover of the office property and non-liquidity-related depreciations on the portfolio properties.
- The net asset value (NAV) of InCity AG’s shares was EUR 1.30 per share as of 31 December 2023, down from EUR 1.66 per share in 2022.
- Impairment testing of the long-term loans granted by InCity AG to the portfolio-managing subsidiaries led to permanent HGB impairments on the loans granted to three of the seven property companies holding the portfolio, totalling approximately EUR 7.1 million.
ISIN:DE000A0HNF96WKN:A0HNF9
