Vita 34 Shatters Expectations with Stellar Preliminary Results for 2023
Surpassing expectations, Vita 34 AG has reported a robust financial performance for 2023, with a promising outlook for 2024.
- Vita 34 AG closed 2023 with significantly better results than expected based on preliminary figures - Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5.6 million - Revenues in 2023 amounted to EUR 77.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent - Management Board expects further improvement in revenues and earnings in 2024 - Forecast for 2024 includes revenues between EUR 81 and 88 million and EBITDA between EUR 6.5 and 8.0 million - Full annual report for the 2023 financial year will be published on 30 April 2024
The next important date, Analyst event, at Vita 34 is on 30.04.2024.
The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,4500EUR and was up +1,37 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,91 %
+7,84 %
+8,19 %
-7,13 %
-29,91 %
-44,07 %
-33,89 %
+77,59 %
-27,20 %
ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte