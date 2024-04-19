Vita 34 AG closed 2023 with significantly better results than expected based on preliminary figures - Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5.6 million - Revenues in 2023 amounted to EUR 77.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent - Management Board expects further improvement in revenues and earnings in 2024 - Forecast for 2024 includes revenues between EUR 81 and 88 million and EBITDA between EUR 6.5 and 8.0 million - Full annual report for the 2023 financial year will be published on 30 April 2024

The next important date, Analyst event, at Vita 34 is on 30.04.2024.

The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,4500EUR and was up +1,37 % compared with the previous day.





