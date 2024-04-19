Knorr-Bremse signs agreement to acquire Alstom's Rail Signalling Technology Business in North America - Purchase price of around EUR 630 million agreed, including additional expected project business - Alstom Signaling North America had revenues of about EUR 300 million and EBIT margin of 16% in the past fiscal year - Knorr-Bremse enters the control, command, and signalling (CCS) segment of the rail market with this acquisition - Transaction subject to customary conditions and expected to close in summer 2024 - Acquisition to be financed from available liquidity and debt capital, not affecting credit rating

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.04.2024.

