Knorr-Bremse Acquires Alstom's North American Rail Signalling Tech Business
Knorr-Bremse is set to acquire Alstom's Rail Signalling Technology Business in North America, marking a significant expansion into the control, command, and signalling segment of the rail market.
Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
- Knorr-Bremse signs agreement to acquire Alstom's Rail Signalling Technology Business in North America - Purchase price of around EUR 630 million agreed, including additional expected project business - Alstom Signaling North America had revenues of about EUR 300 million and EBIT margin of 16% in the past fiscal year - Knorr-Bremse enters the control, command, and signalling (CCS) segment of the rail market with this acquisition - Transaction subject to customary conditions and expected to close in summer 2024 - Acquisition to be financed from available liquidity and debt capital, not affecting credit rating
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.04.2024.
The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 67,73EUR and was down -1,24 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 67,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.009,28PKT (-0,35 %).
-0,71 %
+1,38 %
+0,02 %
+21,41 %
+12,06 %
-32,83 %
-30,55 %
-17,19 %
ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100
