 

DGAP-News publity AG: PREOS Real Estate AG sells 100,000 square meter property in Essen-Bredeney to SIGNA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.09.2020, 13:02  |  131   |   |   

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
publity AG: PREOS Real Estate AG sells 100,000 square meter property in Essen-Bredeney to SIGNA

25.09.2020 / 13:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: PREOS Real Estate AG sells 100,000 square meter property in Essen-Bredeney to SIGNA

Frankfurt/Main, 25/09/2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) is pleased to announce the sale of a property with approx. 100,000 square metres of lettable space in Essen from the group's own portfolio. The subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG has now sold the fully let property acquired in mid-2019 to the SIGNA Group. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The main tenants of the property on Theodor-Althoff-Strasse include the headquarters of the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof Group and the Essen Police Headquarters. Under the aegis of publity as asset manager, the Essen Police Department concluded a 30-year tenancy agreement and moved into the new facilities in mid-August this year. In recent years, publity has developed the property extensively in terms of value and has successfully implemented an investment programme of around EUR 80 million.

Legal support for the transaction will be provided by the law firm Simmons & Simmons on the publity Group side and by the law firm McDermott Will & Emery on the SIGNA Group side.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity, comments: "The transaction reflects the strength of the publity group almost ideally. We are capable of finding attractive properties and acquiring them at good prices. We then increase the value of the properties further as asset managers so that we can create an exit at lucrative prices. Once again, PREOS as portfolio holder and publity as asset manager have perfectly cooperated within the Group".

Timo Herzberg, CEO at SIGNA: "We are pleased that we now also include the headquarters of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof in our portfolio. The previous owner completely renovated the property and transformed it into a modern office building. With the Essen Police Headquarters, another attractive tenant has recently moved in, who will use the property in the long term".

Seite 1 von 4
publity Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Publity - schon wieder ein Immowert, aber was für einer!?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: PREOS Real Estate AG verkauft 100.000 Quadratmeter Immobilie in Essen-Bredeney an SIGNA (deutsch)
25.09.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: PREOS Real Estate AG verkauft 100.000 Quadratmeter Immobilie in Essen-Bredeney an SIGNA
24.09.20
publity und PREOS Real Estate melden Zahlen: Gewinne gesteigert
24.09.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: publity AG steigert EBIT im ersten Halbjahr 2020 auf 74,9 Mio. (Vj. 26,9 Mio.) Euro und Konzerngewinn auf 34,7 Mio. (21,0 Mio.) Euro (deutsch)
24.09.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: publity AG increases EBIT in the first half of 2020 to EUR 74.9 million (previous year 26.9 million) and consolidated net income to EUR 34.7 million (21.0 million)
24.09.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: publity AG steigert EBIT im ersten Halbjahr 2020 auf 74,9 Mio. (Vj. 26,9 Mio.) Euro und Konzerngewinn auf 34,7 Mio. (21,0 Mio.) Euro
22.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Real Estate AG nimmt Gespräche mit Thomas Olek zur Übernahme der Position des Vorsitzenden des Vorstands (CEO) auf (deutsch)
22.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Real Estate AG nimmt Gespräche mit Thomas Olek zur Übernahme der Position des Vorsitzenden des Vorstands (CEO) auf
22.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG: Vorsitzender des Vorstands, Thomas Olek, erwägt Niederlegung seines Vorstandsmandats zum 31. Dezember 2020 (deutsch)
22.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG: Vorsitzender des Vorstands, Thomas Olek, erwägt Niederlegung seines Vorstandsmandats zum 31. Dezember 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
3.348
Publity - schon wieder ein Immowert, aber was für einer!?