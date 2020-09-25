 

EANS-DD Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
25.09.2020, 13:50  |  123   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Call options with cash settlement,
based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying
type: acquisition
date: 24.09.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Not via a trading place
currency: Euro


price volume
13.2134 119,851
13.1063 85,507
13.1797 17,327

total volume: 222,685
total price: 2,932,684.25
average price: 13.1697


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


explanation: Description of the financial instrument in detail:
- Tenor: up to 3 years
- Exercise terms: weekly
- Average exercise price of the options: EUR 13.3118
- Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the
Options: EUR 25.7094
The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements
is excluded.

Date of transactions:
- 22.09.2020: 119,851 pieces
- 23.09.2020: 85,507 pieces
- 24.09.2020: 17,327 pieces





Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4717100
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007
Andritz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
Kommentar zum Verzicht von Dieter Zetsche auf das Amt als Daimler-Aufsichtsrat:
Hennessy X.O. präsentiert ein Meisterwerk zum 150. Geburtstag von Frank Gehry
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / New Nonwoven Development Center at Hof University goes on line in cooperation with ...
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
upGrad appoints Saranjit Sangar as CEO - UK, Europe, and Middle East
"Wir helfen Einkäufern, die beste Entscheidung zu treffen" / B2B-Plattform "Wer ...
Betriebliche Gesundheitsförderung: Bis zu 600 Euro jährlich steuerfrei vom Chef (FOTO)
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
AUTODOC investe milioni nel nuovo magazzino di Stettino / Il rivenditore online di ricambi per auto ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
PwC Krankenhaus-Vergleich 2020: Die finanzielle Kluft zwischen öffentlichen und privaten Kliniken wächst weiter
BearingPoint - Studie Versicherungen 2030 - Konnektivität: Das Ende der Versicherungen, wie wir sie kennen? (FOTO)
Topdiesel 2,0 TDI mit 147 kW (200 PS) jetzt für SKODA KODIAQ und SUPERB erhältlich (FOTO)
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: KELAG-Kärntner Elektrizitäts-Aktiengesellschaft / Halbjahresfinanzbericht ...
Deutsches Know-how für E-Mobilitätsboom: BENTELER auf Bosch-Stand bei "Auto Beijing"
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
Zusammenschluss von Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH und Chr. Hansen A/S auf einem stark wachsenden ...
UmweltBank entwickelt nachhaltiges Stadtquartier am Nordwestring in Nürnberg / Joint Venture ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Placement and board changes - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Neu: Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro und Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha, die zwei Seelen der Marke Abarth ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Westfalen-Blatt: Oetker: "Wir haben seit 2014 keine Geschäftsbeziehung mehr zu der Firma Wilke«

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
24.09.20
EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply flue gas treatment systems for the Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF) in Singapore
22.09.20
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
22.09.20
EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
19.09.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/20
14.09.20
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
14.09.20
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
14.09.20
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
14.09.20
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
14.09.20
EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)