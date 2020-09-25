--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







personal data:





responsible party:



name: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner (natural person)











reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Chief executive officer









issuer information:



name: Andritz AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96









information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000730007

description of the financial instrument: Call options with cash settlement,

based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying

type: acquisition

date: 24.09.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Not via a trading place

currency: Euro





price volume

13.2134 119,851

13.1063 85,507

13.1797 17,327



total volume: 222,685

total price: 2,932,684.25

average price: 13.1697











explanation: Description of the financial instrument in detail:

- Tenor: up to 3 years

- Exercise terms: weekly

- Average exercise price of the options: EUR 13.3118

- Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the

Options: EUR 25.7094

The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements

is excluded.



Date of transactions:

- 22.09.2020: 119,851 pieces

- 23.09.2020: 85,507 pieces

- 24.09.2020: 17,327 pieces











Further inquiry note:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Group Finance

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com



end of announcement euro adhoc





issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome@andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4717100

OTS: Andritz AG

ISIN: AT0000730007

