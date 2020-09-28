 

Just Energy Announces Evolution of its Senior Management Team to Provide Enhanced Strategic Direction and Oversight

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 17:00  |  69   |   |   

Company announces addition of Michael Carter as Chief Financial Officer
Current CFO Jim Brown to become Chief Commercial Officer
Scott Fordham promoted to Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced changes to its senior management team to provide enhanced strategic direction and oversight, including the hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of existing executives to new roles within the Company.

The Company has named Michael Carter as Chief Financial Officer. He brings more than 20 years of industry expertise, including over 10 years with predecessors of Vistra Corporation and its subsidiaries including TXU Energy, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for more than three years.

Mr. Carter will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer from Jim Brown, who will become the Company’s new Chief Commercial Officer with the overall responsibility for delivering the Company’s gross margin. Scott Fordham will become the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for all retail operations and customer satisfaction.   

“With our focus now firmly on building a stronger, more efficient Just Energy, having talented leaders with extensive industry experience and the ability to drive consistent performance is crucial to our future success,” said Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “By moving experienced leaders on the Just Energy team into new roles, we are able to retain important company and industry knowledge, while also making room for fresh perspectives in our management team as we reposition Just Energy for the future.”

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Carter, whose strong financial experience and knowledge of the industry will benefit our daily operations as well as deepen relationships with our financial partners. Given the impressive impact Jim and Scott have had in their prior roles at Just Energy, we look forward to the advancements they will make in their new roles.”

Michael Carter’s broad industry experience includes holding key roles in finance, corporate planning and treasury, corporate development and operations. Mr. Carter most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Hunt Power & Hunt Utility Services, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. Prior to his time at Hunt, he held the positions of Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Assistant Treasurer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Energy Future Holdings Corporation (the predecessor of the parent company of Vistra Corporation). He holds a Bachelor of Science, Accounting, from Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

Seite 1 von 3
Just Energy Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:56 Uhr
Just Energy Announces the Closing of its Recapitalization Plan and Reconstitution of the Board of Directors
23.09.20
Just Energy Announces Update for Closing of Plan of Arrangement
17.09.20
Just Energy Announces Update for Closing of Plan of Arrangement
03.09.20
Just Energy Receives Final Court Approval to Proceed with Recapitalization and Announces Subscription Offering Participation