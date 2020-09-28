Just Energy Announces Evolution of its Senior Management Team to Provide Enhanced Strategic Direction and Oversight

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced changes to its senior management team to provide enhanced strategic direction and oversight, including the hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of existing executives to new roles within the Company.

The Company has named Michael Carter as Chief Financial Officer. He brings more than 20 years of industry expertise, including over 10 years with predecessors of Vistra Corporation and its subsidiaries including TXU Energy, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for more than three years.

Mr. Carter will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer from Jim Brown, who will become the Company’s new Chief Commercial Officer with the overall responsibility for delivering the Company’s gross margin. Scott Fordham will become the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for all retail operations and customer satisfaction.

“With our focus now firmly on building a stronger, more efficient Just Energy, having talented leaders with extensive industry experience and the ability to drive consistent performance is crucial to our future success,” said Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “By moving experienced leaders on the Just Energy team into new roles, we are able to retain important company and industry knowledge, while also making room for fresh perspectives in our management team as we reposition Just Energy for the future.”

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Carter, whose strong financial experience and knowledge of the industry will benefit our daily operations as well as deepen relationships with our financial partners. Given the impressive impact Jim and Scott have had in their prior roles at Just Energy, we look forward to the advancements they will make in their new roles.”

Michael Carter’s broad industry experience includes holding key roles in finance, corporate planning and treasury, corporate development and operations. Mr. Carter most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Hunt Power & Hunt Utility Services, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. Prior to his time at Hunt, he held the positions of Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Assistant Treasurer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Energy Future Holdings Corporation (the predecessor of the parent company of Vistra Corporation). He holds a Bachelor of Science, Accounting, from Louisiana State University in Shreveport.