Mimecast Limited Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting To Be Held In Camera

LEXINGTON, Mass. and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) (the “Company”), a leading email and data security company, today announced that, in light of public health and safety precautions related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to ensure compliance with local rules and laws, including those enacted by the government of the United Kingdom to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, the Company has decided that the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held on October 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (London time), will be an in camera meeting, without the presence of shareholders and any other person entitled to attend such meeting except as is required to meet the quorum requirements under the Company’s Article of Association, and any others that are essential to ensure the Annual Meeting’s proper conduct and safe operation. The Company intends to return to in person annual shareholder meetings when it is feasible to do so.



The change to an in camera meeting format means that shareholders will not have the opportunity to participate, vote shares, and ask questions during the Annual Meeting. Instead, shareholders entitled to vote are strongly encouraged to vote through one of the other alternatives set forth below and as set forth in the proxy materials distributed to shareholders. As set forth in the proxy materials, only shareholders of record as of 4:00 p.m. (London time) on October 6, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To vote prior to the Annual Meeting: