Neuronetics Celebrates 500,000 Treatment Milestone for Greenbrook TMS

The market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy applauds leading NeuroStar Advanced Therapy provider

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today congratulated Greenbrook TMS, Inc., a NeuroStar Advanced Therapy provider with 125 treatment centers across the U.S., for delivering its 500,000th transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment.

“Our mission at Neuronetics to transform lives of patients in need is more critical now than ever before, and we’re grateful for our trusted customers who passionately work to bring this treatment to those who need it most,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Today, we celebrate Greenbrook TMS, a valued customer since 2011 who shares our mission and remains dedicated to helping patients access treatments like NeuroStar that may help them achieve remission from their depression.”

Depression currently impacts more than 13.3 million adults in the U.S.,1,2,3 but many do not seek treatment or are not helped by antidepressant medications. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, non-invasive treatment for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.4,5 Patients undergoing NeuroStar treatments are able to drive to and from each treatment session. Neuronetics has more than 1,100 NeuroStar devices installed in doctors’ offices and hospitals in the U.S., and the majority of these NeuroStar practices, like Greenbrook TMS, have remained open to offer services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A milestone of this magnitude is a true testament to what can happen when we work together to expand access to proven, non-drug treatment options,” said Dan Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer of Neuronetics. “We’re proud that Greenbrook TMS has trusted NeuroStar technology as the device of choice for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and help their patients to lead richer, fuller lives. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure as many people suffering as possible can find relief.”