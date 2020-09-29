 

DGAP-DD HENSOLDT AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 16:32  |  62   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2020 / 16:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ingrid
Last name(s): Jägering

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Aggregated volume amounts to €28020.00 instead of €28000.00.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.00 EUR 28020.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.0000 EUR 28020.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed;
 
End of News DGAP News Service

63013  29.09.2020 

HENSOLDT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hensoldt IPO September 2020

Diskussion: Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
Manz AG: Letter of Intent für Folgeauftrag einer Produktionslinie zur automatisierten Montage von ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG implements share split
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Verkauf des Frontkamerasoftwaregeschäfts von HELLA ...
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Group maintains strong growth in second quarter of 2020/21 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG: Relief Partner NeuroRx beantragt die Zulassung von RLF-100 (TM) ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Final issue price for shares in Knaus Tabbert AG set at EUR 58.00 per share
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:32 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
09:59 Uhr
Hast du die Hensoldt-Aktie auf dem Radar? Hightech zum Schnäppchenpreis
28.09.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english
28.09.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
28.09.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english
28.09.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
28.09.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english
28.09.20
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
25.09.20
Hensoldt: Absolut keine Zeichnungsgewinne zum Börsenstart
25.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Coronavirus brockt Dax sehr schwache Woche ein

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:15 Uhr
65
Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
25.09.20
3
Hensoldt IPO September 2020
23.09.20
12
HENSOLDT AG: Börsengang geplant