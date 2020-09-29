Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for Next-Generation Cytogenomics in Eastern Europe and Australia
Leading hospitals in Slovenia and Australia adopt Saphyr to improve the diagnosis and treatment of leukemias
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that its Saphyr system has been adopted through reagent-rental agreements by two renowned
institutions in Australia and Slovenia: the Royal North Shore Hospital in Northern Sydney, New South Wales, Australia; and the University Medical Center Ljubljana in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Both
hospitals aim to assess Saphyr’s potential for diagnosing leukemias as compared to current standards of care, including karyotyping, chromosomal microarray and fluorescence in situ hybridization
(FISH).
To date, Bionano has successfully driven adoption of its Saphyr system for use in cytogenomic analysis throughout some of the largest markets for clinical research in Europe, North America and Asia. Clinical validation studies in these regions continue to show that Saphyr is capable of detecting the variants that are routinely identified by karyotyping, by microarray and those typically analyzed by FISH, combined. Based on these successes, Bionano is now expanding Saphyr adoption in new markets. Through this expansion, Saphyr will be utilized in clinical development programs at each adopting institution in an effort to replace traditional cytogenetic technologies.
“We are thrilled to have healthcare institutions in new markets across the globe adopt Saphyr with the goal of incorporating our technology into their clinical workflow,” said Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics. “We believe that their use and adoption of Saphyr is an important validation of our technology and an important milestone as we aim to make Saphyr an essential part of the future of cytogenomic analysis of genetic diseases, leukemias and solid tumors. In particular, the Royal North Shore Hospital is part of the national health system in Australia’s most populous state and, therefore, we believe their adoption of Saphyr is a key step to entering the Australian market.”
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.
0 Kommentare