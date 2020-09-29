Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for Next-Generation Cytogenomics in Eastern Europe and Australia

Leading hospitals in Slovenia and Australia adopt Saphyr to improve the diagnosis and treatment of leukemias

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that its Saphyr system has been adopted through reagent-rental agreements by two renowned institutions in Australia and Slovenia: the Royal North Shore Hospital in Northern Sydney, New South Wales, Australia; and the University Medical Center Ljubljana in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Both hospitals aim to assess Saphyr’s potential for diagnosing leukemias as compared to current standards of care, including karyotyping, chromosomal microarray and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH).



To date, Bionano has successfully driven adoption of its Saphyr system for use in cytogenomic analysis throughout some of the largest markets for clinical research in Europe, North America and Asia. Clinical validation studies in these regions continue to show that Saphyr is capable of detecting the variants that are routinely identified by karyotyping, by microarray and those typically analyzed by FISH, combined. Based on these successes, Bionano is now expanding Saphyr adoption in new markets. Through this expansion, Saphyr will be utilized in clinical development programs at each adopting institution in an effort to replace traditional cytogenetic technologies.