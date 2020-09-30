 

Original-Research Achiko AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Sell

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
30.09.2020, 08:11  |  48   |   |   

^

Original-Research: Achiko AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko AG

Unternehmen: Achiko AG
ISIN: CH0522213468

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Sell
seit: 30.09.2020
Kursziel: CHF 0,03 (bisher USD 1,10)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 30.09.2020, vormals Buy
Analyst: Peter Hasler

Where has the business model gone? Downgrade to Sell

The half-year report shows that not much has remained of the original core business with which Achiko went public in 2019. Revenues in the first half of 2020 amounted to USD 2.7 million, compared to USD 3.6 million in the same period last year (-24.6% YoY). While no explanation was given for the drop in sales, Achiko is, according to our estimates, also far from reaching the guidance published only in April 2020, which had envisaged sales of USD 50 million for 2020e and has not been revoked since then. In our view, this not only raises the question if Achiko's management board has fulfilled its disclosure obligations that must be complied with since listing commenced at the SIX Swiss Exchange, but also whether the payment subdivision, which was a crucial part of the equity story at the time of the IPO, ever had a competitive set-up. Notwithstanding the unsatisfactory earnings performance of the former core business, management has in our view been speculating about expanding the single-product payments business into a 'global, multifaceted payments, entertainment, health and community platform' even in its most recent company presentations. However, apart from the extensive use of media buzzwords such as 'platform strategy' or 'ecosystem for growth', which according to the management are supposed to address a market of 2.6 billion people within the next three years, not much of these expansions plans seem to be left.

In view of what has been achieved so far, we do not give the current management any further credibility that it will succeed in entering a new market with its 'telehealth platform'. Rather, we consider the aspired entry into the SARS CoV-2 testing ('Gumnuts') and an ecosystem called Teman Sehat, translated 'Health Buddy', for which management has not even tried to explain how revenues or profits would be generated, as a further attempt to occupy buzzwords hyped up on the stock exchange and thus artificially generating demand in the share.

Accordingly, we are drastically reducing our earnings estimates, which have so far been described by the management as 'dramatically conservative'. Instead of USD 22.5 million, we now expect 2020e revenues of USD 5.9 million (-74.0% vs. our previous estimates). With this, Achiko is far from becoming profitable in the current and the following fiscal year, in our view. After reworking our financial model, we are deriving a price target of CHF 0.03 (previously USD 1.10) from our three-phase discounted cash flow model. Compared to the last closing price of CHF 0.47, this represents an expected price risk of -93.5%. We therefore cut our rating to Sell from Buy.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/21682.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

Achiko Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare
Rating: Sell
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 0,03 Euro

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ölpreise bauen frühe Verluste deutlich aus
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger gehen auf Tauchstation
DAX-FLASH: Verluste - TV-Duell in USA im Präsidentschaftswahlkampf
Aktien New York Schluss: Luft ist raus nach drei Tagen Erholungsrally
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger machen Kasse
DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 Abs. 1 AktG (deutsch)
Aktien New York: Luft ist raus nach der Erholungsrally
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Grenke fallen - Unternehmensgründer-Interview hilft nicht
Shell Deutschland will für verbesserte CO2-Bilanz Geschäft umbauen
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens nach Trennung von Energiesparte kurz auf Mehrjahreshoch
Titel
Aktien New York: Dämpfer für den Dow
Silberpreis setzt Talfahrt fort - Händler sprechen von Bärenmarkt
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Konjunktursorgen treiben Anleger in die Flucht
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Comeback der Tech-Werte stützt die US-Börsen
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy an der Börse - Dax für einen Tag mit 31 Titeln
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hensoldt mit schwachem Börsenstart
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siltronic-Rally nach Analysten-Kaufempfehlung
Corona-Impfstoff: Johnson & Johnson startet entscheidende Testphase
Aktien New York Ausblick: Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch - Tesla unter Druck
Aktien New York Ausblick: Nach Stabilisierung drohen Verluste - Tiefrote Woche
Titel
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Aktien New York: Nasdaq stürzt ab - Anleger schichten um
Devisen: Euro gerät erneut unter Druck - Niedrigster Stand seit Anfang August
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rauscht in die Tiefe - Corona-Sorgen schlagen durch
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq stürzt ab - Tech-Schwäche belastet auch Dow
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger nehmen Geld vom Tisch - Tesla brechen ein
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Corona-Sorgen schicken Aktien in den Keller
Aktien New York: Dämpfer für den Dow
Aktien New York Schluss: Rally scharf ausgebremst
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei (1) 
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
Polen verhängt Rekordstrafe wegen Nordstream 2 (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Achiko AG Announces Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
28.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
28.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
28.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
31.08.20
Pitt Street Research Initiates Coverage of Achiko AG - Highlights Novel Covid-19 Testing and Ecosystem Play

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.08.20
7
Achiko Multitalent oder Rohrkrepierer ?